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Serie A
team-logoSSC Napoli
Diego Armando Maradona
team-logoLazio
Watch it on ZEE5
Anggi Riwanto
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SSC Napoli vs Lazio
SSC Napoli
Lazio
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Napoli and Lazio, including kick-off time and team news

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crest
Serie A - Game Week 11
Diego Armando Maradona

DAZN will show Napoli v Lazio live and hold the rights to every Serie A match in 2026/27. The viewing options are below.

At the Diego Armando Maradona, Napoli host Lazio in a Serie A clash that comes at a delicate moment for both teams, though for different reasons.

Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli are struggling. After a 2-0 league defeat to Juventus, they lost 4-1 to Porto in the Champions League. McTominay equalised in the first half, but Bednarek, Gabri Veiga, Kiwior and Samu, from the penalty spot, scored for Porto. De Bruyne and Lucca argued on the pitch, while Allegri's position appears to be under increasing scrutiny.

By contrast, Lazio arrive as Serie A leaders after ten matches and five consecutive wins. Gennaro Gattuso's side beat Cagliari 2-1 in their most recent outing.

Captain Mattia Zaccagni injured a thigh against Cagliari, however, and his recovery could take up to a month. Gattuso appears inclined to start Andrea Pinamonti in his place, though Noslin remains a genuine option.

With Buongiorno, Di Lorenzo, Lobotka, Neres and Spinazzola among those still sidelined, Napoli also have absences to contend with. Allegri has De Bruyne and Hojlund back, but his team need to rediscover their cohesion and results before the situation becomes irreversible.

Below are the details on where to watch the match live on TV and online.

Team news

SSC Napoli vs Lazio Probable lineups

3-5-1-1
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
Formation
Lazio crest
Lazio
LAZ
4-3-3
A. MeretA. MeretS. BeukemaS. BeukemaR. MarinR. MarinA. RrahmaniA. RrahmaniK. De BruyneK. De BruyneA. Zambo AnguissaA. Zambo AnguissaS. McTominayS. McTominayB. GilmourB. GilmourM. PolitanoM. PolitanoN. LangN. LangR. HoejlundR. HoejlundC. MandasC. MandasJ. SutaloJ. SutaloO. ProvstgaardO. ProvstgaardA. PedrazaA. PedrazaR. Floriani MussoliniR. Floriani MussoliniD. FrattesiD. FrattesiR. BelahyaneR. BelahyaneK. TaylorK. TaylorA. PinamontiA. PinamontiG. IsaksenG. IsaksenT. NoslinT. Noslin
Lazio crest
Lazio
LAZ
3-5-1-1
SSC Napoli

Starting XI

Lazio

Manager

  • M. Allegri
  • G. Gattuso

Napoli are without the injured Favasuli, Neres, Lobotka, Buongiorno, Alisson Santos, Spinazzola, Di Lorenzo and Olivera, while Marianucci is suspended. Allegri is expected to start Meret in goal, with Beukema, Rafa Marín and Rrahmani in defence, Vergara, McTominay, Politano, De Bruyne, Anguissa and Gilmour in midfield, and Hojlund up front.

For Lazio, Furlanetto, Gudmundsson and Zaccagni are out injured. Gattuso is set to start Mandas in goal, with Sutalo, Provstgaard and Floriani Mussolini in defence, Nuno Tavares, Frattesi, Taylor, Belahyane and Isaksen in midfield, and Noslin and Cancellieri in the attacking three.

Recent form

NAP

NAP - Form

BOD
W4-3
ROM
D3-3
MON
W1-4
JUV
L2-0
POR
L4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
LAZ

LAZ - Form

MON
W3-1
JUV
W0-3
PAR
W2-1
SAS
W2-6
CGL
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/5
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Napoli have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. They scored twelve goals and conceded eleven in that run.

Five straight league wins have taken Lazio to the top of the table. As well as their latest 2-1 victory over Cagliari, they thrashed Sassuolo 6-2 away from home. Gattuso's side scored thirteen goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-head record

Head to Head

SSC NapoliDrawLazio
1
1
3
Serie A
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
2
FT
Serie A
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
0
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
FT
Serie A
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
2
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
FT
Serie A
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
1
FT
Coppa Italia
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
3
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
1
FT
5Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

Napoli won the most recent meeting 2-0 away to Lazio in Serie A in April 2026. Of the five previous meetings available, Lazio won twice and Napoli three times, with a 2-2 draw in February 2025. Lazio lost both of their Serie A meetings with Napoli in the 2025/26 season.

League table

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LazioLazioLAZ
10910248+1628
W
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
108112613+1325
L
W
W
W
W
3
RomaRomaROM
107302810+1824
W
W
D
W
D
4
ComoComoCOM
10721188+1023
W
W
W
W
D
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
106312112+921
W
L
W
W
D
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
106222414+1020
W
W
D
W
L
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
105231310+317
W
L
W
L
D
8
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
104241713+414
L
W
D
L
W
9
BolognaBolognaBOL
104241413+114
W
W
W
L
W
10
TorinoTorinoTOR
104151416-213
L
L
W
W
W
11
GenoaGenoaGEN
104151014-413
W
W
W
L
W
12
CagliariCagliariCGL
10415915-613
L
L
L
L
D
13
AtalantaAtalantaATA
103251620-411
L
D
D
L
W
14
LecceLecceLEC
103071121-109
L
L
L
W
L
15
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
10226815-78
W
D
L
L
L
16
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
102261523-88
W
D
L
L
L
17
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
102261626-108
L
L
L
L
D
18
MonzaMonzaMON
102171724-77
L
L
L
W
L
19
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
11209821-136
W
L
L
L
W
20
UdineseUdineseUDI
111281225-135
L
L
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In Serie A, Lazio are top of the table, while Napoli are eighth.

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