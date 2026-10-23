Al-Hilal's Gabriel Martinelli has pushed his English teammate Ollie Watkins to the top of the assist charts in this season's Saudi Roshn League.

The Brazilian's side travelled to Al-Qadsiah on Friday at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam for the eleventh round of the Roshn League.

Martinelli opened the scoring in the 21st minute. Watkins slipped him a ground pass and the forward fired it into the back of the net.

It was his sixth goal of the season in the Saudi Roshn League, and he has now found the net in four consecutive matches in the competition.

The bigger story, though, belonged to Watkins. The assist took him to five for the campaign, more than anyone else in the Roshn League this season.

That tally moved the English striker clear of a chasing pack on four, led by Al-Nassr's Joao Felix of Portugal, Al-Fateh winger Mourad Batna of Morocco and Al-Qadsiah full-back Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat.

Watkins has been outstanding since arriving from Aston Villa in the last summer transfer window. In eight matches he has had a hand in 10 goals, scoring five and setting up five more.