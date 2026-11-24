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Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Etihad Stadium

Manchester City host Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Both sides arrive with more doubts than certainties.

Enzo Maresca's City are struggling in the Premier League. On Saturday they drew 1-1 with Fulham, and Maresca questioned the decision to chalk off an Erling Haaland goal following a VAR check.

That draw leaves them without a win in four league games. The defence is a worry too: City haven't kept a clean sheet in nine consecutive matches in all competitions.

Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli got back to winning ways on Saturday, as a Scott McTominay goal earned them a 1-0 win over Torino. It ended a poor run that began with a draw against Lazio and a defeat to Juventus.

Allegri has urged caution, explaining that Napoli's European campaign will be decided mainly over the last three matchdays of the league phase. Even so, he insists he still wants to go after a result at City.

Fine margins could settle this one in Manchester, with City searching for solidity and Napoli rediscovering their confidence. Below you'll find everything on TV channels, live streaming and kick-off time.

Team news

Enzo Maresca is expected to name a Manchester City XI with Donnarumma in goal, Guehi, Khusanov and O'Reilly in defence, and Cherki, Ndiaye and Foden behind Haaland. City have no reported absentees or suspensions at the moment.

Allegri's probable Napoli XI features Contini in goal, with De Bruyne, McTominay and Hojlund the main attacking threats. There are no reported injuries or suspensions, but Antonio Vergara came off early against Torino, so expect updates closer to kick-off.

Form

City have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five games, scoring 7 and conceding 9. Their latest outing was the 1-1 draw with Fulham, while in the Champions League they won 3-2 in Leipzig.

Napoli have the same record of two wins, one draw and two defeats, with 7 goals scored and 8 conceded. After a 4-1 defeat in Porto, Allegri got his side back on track with the 1-0 win over Torino. Their 4-1 away win at Monza remains their biggest of the period.

Head-to-head record

City have the edge in recent meetings, with three wins to Napoli's one and a draw in the last five, all in the Champions League. The sides last met on 18 September 2025, when City won 2-0 at the Etihad. Overall, City have scored 10 goals to Napoli's 6.

Standings

City sit seventh in the Champions League table, with Napoli down in 27th. That makes the trip to the Etihad a big one for the Italians, who still have a place in the table to defend.