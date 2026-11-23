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Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Etihad Stadium

Manchester City host Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League on Tuesday evening. Both sides arrive with more doubts than certainties.

Enzo Maresca's City are struggling in the Premier League. They drew 1-1 with Fulham on Saturday, and Maresca questioned the decision to rule out an Erling Haaland goal after a VAR check.

That draw left them winless in four league games. The defence is a worry too: they haven't kept a clean sheet in nine straight matches in all competitions.

Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli got back to winning ways on Saturday, with Scott McTominay's goal earning a 1-0 win over Torino. It ended a poor run that began with a draw against Lazio and a defeat to Juventus.

Allegri has urged caution, insisting Napoli's European fate will be decided mainly in the final three matchdays of the league phase. Even so, he wants a result at City.

Key moments could settle this one in Manchester, with City searching for solidity and Napoli having rediscovered their confidence. Here's everything you need on TV channels, live streaming and kick-off time.

Team news

Maresca is expected to name a City XI with Donnarumma in goal, Guehi, Khusanov and O'Reilly in defence, and Cherki, Ndiaye and Foden behind Haaland. There are currently no reported absentees or suspensions.

Allegri's probable Napoli XI has Contini in goal, with De Bruyne, McTominay and Hojlund the main attacking threats. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, but Antonio Vergara went off early against Torino, so expect updates closer to kick-off.

Form

City have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five games, scoring 7 and conceding 9. Their latest outing was the 1-1 draw with Fulham, while in the Champions League they won 3-2 in Leipzig.

Napoli also have two wins, one draw and two defeats, scoring 7 and conceding 8. After a 4-1 hammering in Porto, Allegri steered his side back to winning ways with the 1-0 victory over Torino. Their 4-1 away win at Monza remains their biggest of the period.

Head-to-head

City hold the upper hand in recent meetings, with three wins to Napoli's one and a draw in the last five, all in the Champions League. The latest came on 18 September 2025, when City won 2-0 at the Etihad. Overall, City have scored 10 goals and Napoli 6.

Standings

City sit seventh in the Champions League table, with Napoli down in 27th. That makes the trip to the Etihad all the more important for Napoli, who still have their position to defend.