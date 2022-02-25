Watch: Man Utd legend Sir Alex Ferguson presented with statue at Aberdeen
Andrew Steel
Getty
Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has been feted with a new statue at old club Aberdeen, with the Scotsman on hand to unveil the honour.
Though best remembered for his legendary tenure in charge at Old Trafford, the 80-year-old steered the Dons to multiple triumphs beforehand during an eight-year spell, including three Scottish Premier Division titles and the European Cup Winners' Cup.
Now, he has been immortalized even further at the club's Pittodrie Stadium, with a full-scale cast of the manager unveiled on Friday.
