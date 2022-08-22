WATCH: Man Utd-bound Casemiro cries at Real Madrid farewell as he prepares for £70m transfer

The Brazil international is bringing a memorable spell at Santiago Bernabeu to a close as he heads for Old Trafford

Casemiro leaving Real Madrid after nine years

Won 18 trophies with the Liga giants

Brazilian set to sign for Manchester United

WHAT HAPPENED? Casemiro shed a tear during an emotional farewell at Real Madrid, with the Brazil international midfielder preparing to complete a £70 million ($83m) transfer to Manchester United. He joined the Blancos from Sao Paulo in 2013 and has taken in 336 appearances for the club, winning 18 trophies along the way. With so many happy memories in the Spanish capital, the South American struggled to keep his emotions in check when saying his goodbyes at a special tribute press conference on Monday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A new challenge is about to be taken on by Casemiro as he heads to the Premier League. United’s struggles at the start of the 2022-23 campaign have not put him off, with Erik ten Hag ready to welcome another proven winner into his ranks. His newest recruit helped Real to La Liga and Champions League glory last season, while he has also earned 63 caps for his country. The 30-year-old will add important steel to the Red Devils’ engine room in a midfield holding role.

WHAT HAS CASEMIRO SAID? The experienced South American told the assembled media in Madrid: “When we got here, I didn't know anyone. We were arriving in a new country and a club that didn't know us. We've built our lives, our family, here. I am eternally grateful to you, Mr. President [Florentino Perez], for bringing me here. Speaking of my team-mates, I can't forget to talk about two, [Luka] Modric and [Toni] Kroos. I've enjoyed a lot with them. Many thanks to the fans for living magical nights here. Also to the club for making me great. One day I'm sure I'll come back here to return the love they've given me here. What I've learned here will help me in the future.”