WATCH: Man City youngster Palmer provides lovely assist for Bernardo in FA Cup

Andrew Steel
Getty

The Citizens starlet set up the Premier League champions' opener as Pep Guardiola's side faced lower-league opposition to kick off their cup campaign

Cole Palmer delivered a fine assist to set up Bernardo Silva's opener as Manchester City delivered a blistering start against Swindon Town in their FA Cup third round tie at the County Ground.

The England youth international, who has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign into Pep Guardiola's plans this term, helped open the scoring for the Citizens against lower-league opposition on Friday.

The 19-year-old's assist for the in-form Portuguese star showcase his prodigious talent, as he cut in from the right flank at the edge of the box, edged around a clutch of defenders, and flciked a low ball in for his team-mate to finish inside the six-yard area.

