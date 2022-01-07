Cole Palmer delivered a fine assist to set up Bernardo Silva's opener as Manchester City delivered a blistering start against Swindon Town in their FA Cup third round tie at the County Ground.

The England youth international, who has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign into Pep Guardiola's plans this term, helped open the scoring for the Citizens against lower-league opposition on Friday.

The 19-year-old's assist for the in-form Portuguese star showcase his prodigious talent, as he cut in from the right flank at the edge of the box, edged around a clutch of defenders, and flciked a low ball in for his team-mate to finish inside the six-yard area.

Watch Palmer set up opener

Great feet from Cole Palmer with the assist 💥



Quality finish from Bernardo Silva to put City ahead of Swindon Town 👏 pic.twitter.com/JSk2gqqklt — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 7, 2022

