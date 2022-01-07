WATCH: Man City youngster Palmer provides lovely assist for Bernardo in FA Cup
Andrew Steel
Getty
Cole Palmer delivered a fine assist to set up Bernardo Silva's opener as Manchester City delivered a blistering start against Swindon Town in their FA Cup third round tie at the County Ground.
The England youth international, who has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign into Pep Guardiola's plans this term, helped open the scoring for the Citizens against lower-league opposition on Friday.
The 19-year-old's assist for the in-form Portuguese star showcase his prodigious talent, as he cut in from the right flank at the edge of the box, edged around a clutch of defenders, and flciked a low ball in for his team-mate to finish inside the six-yard area.
Editors' Picks
- Coutinho to Aston Villa: Can Gerrard help former Liverpool team-mate put Barcelona nightmare behind him?
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- ISL 2021-22: Participating teams, fixtures table, top scorers, stadium and all you need to know
- Andreas Schjelderup: Norway's record-breaking wonderkid who plays like Grealish