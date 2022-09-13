WATCH: Sane carves up Barcelona's defence to score for Bayern Munich in Champions League

- Sane scored fabulous second-half goal
- Secured a crucial win for Bayern Munich
- German winger's second UCL goal this season
WHAT HAPPENED? Leroy Sane destroyed Barcelona's defence with a brilliant run and a cute finish.
LOOK AT THAT SPEED! 💨— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 13, 2022
Leroy Sane doubles the lead for Bayern Munich with a tremendous burst between the Barcelona defenders 😱#UCL pic.twitter.com/sdC1eEoxiZ
LEROY SANE 💥— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 13, 2022
BAYERN WITH TWO GOALS IN FOUR MINUTES OVER BARCELONA 👀 pic.twitter.com/J7VIbZTByf
THE BIGGER PICTURE: A much-improved Bayern Munich came out flying in the second half, with Sane's goal making it 2-0 to the German side following Lucas Hernandez's headed opener from a corner. This was a rematch of last year's Champions League group stage clashes, which Bayern Munich won 3-0 both home and away.
WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH: Victory against Barcelona gives Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern a needed confidence boost, which they must now use to avoid slipping to four Bundesliga games without victory on Saturday.