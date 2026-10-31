Serie A - Game Week 10 1 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare

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Lecce host Genoa at Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare in a Serie A meeting between two sides close together in mid-table.

Four defeats in their last five league games have left Eusebio Di Francesco's Lecce struggling for consistency. A heavy 5-1 defeat against Frosinone last time out has only heightened concerns.

Genoa arrive at the Via del Mare in a different mood. Daniele De Rossi's side beat Juventus 2-0 at the Ferraris on Wednesday evening, renewing enthusiasm at the club and consolidating their position in the table.

For Lecce, this is a match they cannot afford to get wrong. Several significant absences, along with Kialonda Gaspar's suspension, further complicate Di Francesco's plans in defence.

De Rossi can call on a squad who have shown solidity in recent weeks, winning three of their last four league games. Genoa will want to carry that form into this away match.

Read on for the team news and the latest form ahead of kick-off.

Team news

Injuries rule out Lassana Coulibaly, Willem Geubbels, Santiago Pierotti and Medon Berisha for Lecce, while Kialonda Gaspar is suspended. Di Francesco is expected to select the following starting XI: Falcone; Tiago Gabriel, Siebert, Ndaba, Monteiro; Gandelman, Maleh, Ngom; Gallo, Veiga; Esteban.

Genoa will be without Joi Xheto Nuredini, Elias Havel, Cody Drameh and Lorenzo Venturino through injury. De Rossi is expected to field the following starting XI: Bijlow; Vasquez, Oestigard, Marcandalli; Ellertsson, Ehizibue, Baldanzi, Amorim, Frendrup; Vitinha, Osmajic. Further updates are expected in the hours before kick-off.

Form

One win and four defeats in their last five Serie A matches have left Lecce with nine goals scored and eleven conceded. A heavy 5-1 defeat against Frosinone followed a 2-0 loss to Juventus. Their emphatic 3-0 win over Udinese remains the bright spot in that run, but Di Francesco's side have now gone three consecutive matches without a win.

Across all competitions, Genoa have three wins, no draws and two defeats in their last five matches, scoring six goals and conceding four. They beat Juventus 2-0 at the Ferraris after a 1-0 win over Venezia. Their two defeats came against Roma in the league and Rapid Bucarest in a friendly.

Head-to-head record

Lecce won the most recent meeting 1-0 at home in Serie A on 24 May 2026. Across the last five meetings, Genoa have won twice, Lecce once and two matches have ended in draws. The last two meetings at the Via del Mare have produced one win for each side.

League table

Just one point separates Lecce in 14th from Genoa in 13th in the Serie A table.

NordVPN

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