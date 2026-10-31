Serie A - Game Week 10 1 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

DAZN streams Lazio vs Cagliari exclusively. Watch by downloading the app on a compatible device or visiting the platform's website. Customers who subscribe to both DAZN and Sky can activate DAZN 1 on channel 214 of their Sky box.

How to watch Lazio vs Cagliari with a VPN

If you're travelling abroad or trying to access your usual streaming services from another part of the world, you may encounter geographical restrictions. A virtual private network (VPN) can help.



A VPN such as ExpressVPN establishes a secure, encrypted connection. By virtually changing your location to a country where the match is being broadcast, you can bypass geographical restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

At the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Rino Gattuso's Lazio host Cagliari in Serie A with confidence running high.

Nine wins and just one draw from their first ten rounds have put the capital club at the top of the table, three points ahead of Inter.

Against Sassuolo, Lazio made their mark with a 6-2 win at the Mapei Stadium. Taylor, Isaksen, Floriani Mussolini and Zaccagni scored, while Noslin struck twice. The result consolidated their outright lead in the table.

Cagliari arrive at the Olimpico in contrasting form. Fabio Pisacane's side have lost three in a row, most recently falling 4-2 to Roma, and need a turnaround to climb out of mid-table.

After scoring against Roma, Nzola leads Cagliari's attack. He faces a tough task against a Lazio side in this form.

Pisacane's side must end their losing run to start climbing the table.

Team news

Gattuso sticks with the core of the side who have dominated the league so far. Christos Mandas keeps his place in goal, with Floriani Mussolini at right-back, Doekhi and Provstgaard in central defence and Nuno Tavares on the left. Frattesi, Belahyane and Taylor start in midfield, behind the attacking trio of Isaksen, Noslin and Zaccagni. Gudmundsson and Furlanetto remain unavailable through injury.

For Cagliari, Pisacane returns to a 4-3-2-1. Caprile starts in goal behind a back four of Mina, Rodriguez, Obert and Zé Pedro. Winks and Deiola return to the starting line-up alongside Romano in midfield, with Adopo and Maldini behind lone striker Nzola. Idrissi and Felici are unavailable through injury.

Form

Four straight Serie A wins take Lazio into this match, with a draw against Juve Stabia in a friendly their only other recent result. They beat Sassuolo 6-2 away in their latest league game, having previously defeated Juventus 3-0 and Parma 2-1. Across their last five outings, Lazio have scored 17 goals and conceded 10.

By contrast, Cagliari have won just one of their last five matches and have lost three in a row. Their last victory was a 1-0 win away to Udinese. Across their five most recent matches, they have scored 4 goals and conceded 11.

Head-to-head record

The sides last met in February 2026, drawing 0-0. Before that, Lazio beat Cagliari 2-0 at home in November 2025. Across their last five Serie A meetings, Lazio have won three, drawn one and lost one, scoring 9 goals to Cagliari's 2.

League table

Second in Serie A, Lazio sit nine places above 11th-placed Cagliari.

NordVPN

Download and install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reliable VPN service (see GOAL's guide here), then download the app to your device. Connect to a server: Open the app and choose a server in a country where the match is being broadcast. For example, if you're in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server. Clear your cache: Your browser may store your previous location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to make sure the change takes effect. Start streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website or app and watch the match.

How to get your VPN working on your TV

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