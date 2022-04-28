Watch: Klopp announces Liverpool contract extension for himself and staff

Jurgen Klopp has signed a new contract with Liverpool that ensures he stays at the club until 2026.

The German manager's deal was set to expire in 2024, but he and his staff have signed extensions to further their commitment to the club.

Klopp confirmed the announcement on Thursday evening in a video posted from Liverpool's Twitter account.

What has Klopp said about his new contract?

The coach said: "I stay for another two years. And not only me! No! All my coaches as well, which is most important, actually. 'Why?' is now the question. Because [my wife] Ulla wants to stay! As a good husband, what are you doing when your wife wants to stay? You stay.

"That's not the only reason. ou know I love our club. It's the best place to be. I feel really, really lucky.

"What is it now? Six and a half years ago FSG it would be a good idea to bring a German fella in and here we are.

"We'll stay for another two, makes it four from now on. Wow. That's a long time in football."

He added to the club's website: “There are so many words I could use to describe how I am feeling about this news… delighted, humbled, blessed, privileged and excited would be a start.

“There is just so much to love about this place. I knew that before I came here, I got to know it even better after I arrived and now I know it more than ever before.

“Like any healthy relationship, it always has to be a two-way street; you have to be right for each other. The feeling we were absolutely right for each other is what brought me here in the first place and it’s why I’ve extended previously.

“This one is different because of the length of time we have been together. I had to ask myself the question: Is it right for Liverpool that I stay longer?

“Along with my two assistant managers, Pep Lijnders and Pete Krawietz, we came to the conclusion it was a ‘Yes!’

“There is a freshness about us as a club still and this energises me. For as long as I have been here, our owners have been unbelievably committed and energetic about this club and it is clear that right now this applies to our future as much as I’ve ever known."

Klopp's coaching staff sign new deals

As well as the former Borussia Dortmund boss, assistant coaches Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz have signed on to new deals.

“To have Pep and Pete join me in signing new deals and therefore making sure we’d continue to work together was incredibly important to me in making my decision to sign my own contract," Klopp added.

“I’ve said there were a number of things that made my decision an easy one – and Pep and Pete signing was one of them. A massive one, in fact.

“It is important they remain here to continue the continuity of our project together. What they bring to Liverpool FC is invaluable.

“Of course, as manager many will see me as ‘the face’ of this club and I can understand that, but Pep and Pete’s influence on our success and story together should not – and should never be – undervalued."

