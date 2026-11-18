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Women's Champions League - Game Week 5 18 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Juventus Training Center

Disney+ will stream Juventus vs Oud-Heverlee Leuven live. Here's how to follow the match.

Juventus host Oud-Heverlee Leuven at the Juventus Training Center in Vinovo in the group stage of the Women's Champions League.

Isaac Guerrero's side arrive in patchy form. They've won three of their last five, but a heavy 6-0 defeat to Lyon in the Champions League has left its mark.

Their latest league win came against Inter, 2-3 in Serie A on 15 November. That result restored some confidence around the club after the European setback.

Ster Habibzadeh's Oud-Heverlee Leuven are going through a rough patch. Across the Champions League and qualifying, the Belgian side have picked up one win, two draws and two defeats in their last five games, conceding 11 goals along the way.

A 5-1 defeat to Servette and a 5-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League expose the visitors' defensive problems. The 1-1 draw with HB Køge in their last European outing did nothing for their position in the standings.

Juventus sit eighth in the Women's Champions League group, with OHL down in 17th. The Bianconere need points to climb.

Here's everything you need to follow the match live.

Team news

Isaac Guerrero has yet to name Juventus's official line-up, and there's no news on injuries or suspensions in the Juventus camp. Updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Ster Habibzadeh hasn't revealed Oud-Heverlee Leuven's probable line-up either. The visitors have made no official announcements on absences. We'll add further details in the hours before the match.

Form

Juventus have won three and lost two of their last five matches, with no draws. Their most recent win came in Serie A on 15 November, 2-3 against Inter. In the Champions League, they beat Austria Wien W 4-1 but were thrashed 6-0 by Lyon. Over those five games, Juventus have scored 10 goals and conceded 12.

Oud-Heverlee Leuven have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five matches. Their latest outing ended 1-1 against HB Køge in the Women's Champions League on 11 November. The heaviest blow was a 5-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Overall, the Belgian side have scored 9 goals and conceded 11 in that run.

Head-to-head

There's no data available on recent head-to-head meetings between Juventus and Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

Standings

Juventus currently sit eighth in the Women's Champions League group. Oud-Heverlee Leuven are 17th.