Watch: Fired-up Ibrahimovic accidentally breaks Milan bus windscreen ahead of crucial Serie A clash with Atalanta
A fired-up Zlatan Ibrahimovic accidentally broke Milan's team bus windscreen ahead of their crucial Serie A clash with Atalanta.
Milan picked up a vital three points at San Siro on Sunday as they beat Atalanta 2-0 to move to within just one point of sealing their first Scudetto since 2011.
Ibrahimovic was an unused substitute for the clash, but he played his part in getting the squad motivated on their way to the stadium, inadvertently causing damage to the team bus in the process.
Watch: Zlatan breaks glass on Milan's team bus
Hundreds of Milan supporters lined the streets outside San Siro as the team closes in on the Serie A crown, and Ibrahimovic moved next to the driver at the front of the bus to get a better look.
The 40-year-old then started banging on the windscreen to gee up the fans even more, but used a bit too much force as a significant crack in the glass started to appear.