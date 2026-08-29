Thijs Dallinga made his Bundesliga debut for FC Köln on Saturday afternoon. The Dutchman will not forget it in a hurry. Dallinga came off the bench midway through the second half and turned the game against TSG Hoffenheim with two goals as Köln won 3-2.

Hoffenheim started with Wouter Burger in the XI and Mats Rots on the bench. The visitors flew out of the blocks against Köln and took the lead after just under half an hour through Adam Daghim.

From the bench, Rav van den Berg and Dallinga saw their side level after the break through Said El Mala. The midfielder started the move himself before calmly finding the far corner to make it 1-1.

Midway through the second half, Dallinga came on. Moments later, Hoffenheim were back in front. From a corner, Ozan Kabak headed in for 1-2.

Köln responded again and within minutes it was 2-2. Dallinga darted towards the near post and brought his side level with a fine finish.

Then the Dutchman sparked wild scenes in the closing stages by scoring the winner for 3-2. Hoffenheim could not clear the ball from their own penalty area. When it broke kindly for Dallinga, he needed no second invitation. The striker hit it first time and sealed a brilliant comeback and an excellent start to the season for Köln.



