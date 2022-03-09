Watch: Fans clash in Seville streets before West Ham's Europa League tie
By Seth Vertelney
Getty Images
Rival fans clashed in the streets of Seville on Wednesday night as video footage showed several supporters fighting outside of a bar.
Four teams were in the city for Europa League action: Eintracht Frankfurt faced Real Betis on Wednesday while West Ham will take on Sevilla on Thursday.
There were suggestions that the clashes took place between fans of West Ham and Eintracht, who defeated Betis 2-1 on Wednesday.
