Where can we watch the UEFA Europa League final in Southeast Asia?

Here's how you can watch the summit clash of the UEL between Arsenal & Chelsea from SouthEast Asia...

The 2018-19 season of the UEFA is all set to culminate with and gearing up for a high-voltage final.

The all English clash, set to unfold on May 30, will be LIVE streamed in select countries and Goal tells you how to watch it for free from this region.

Fixtures

Team Team Leg 2 Time Chelsea v Arsenal May 30 2:00 am (TH/KH/LA) and 3.00 am (PH)

Watching the UEFA final in South East Asia

DAZN , as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be LIVE streaming the final to its users in select countries.

Watch the final on DAZN's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages - in Laos, Cambodia, and . Goal will also embed one of the streams on its site for viewers from the above mentioned countries.

Here's how you can watch the match in SouthEast Asia:

Chelsea v Arsenal

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube Cambodia Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube Laos Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube Philippines Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Arsenal have much riding on the all English clash, given that they can seal a berth in the Champions League next season if they manage to defeat Chelsea. The Blues, on the other hand, have alerady qualified for the same and will be looking to add a European trophy to cap the season.

Arsenal come into the summit clash, having defeated the likes of and in the quarter-finals while Chelsea got the better of Slavia Praha and . Maurizio Sarri's side did have to rely on the lottery of the penalty shootouts to see off the German team in the semifinals.

It is worth noting that Chelsea are unbeaten throughout the tournament as they gun for the title they last won in 2013. Arsenal are looking for their first ever Europa trophy but will rely on the expertise of Unai Emery who has won the tournament three times with in the past.