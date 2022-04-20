Watch: Embarrassment for Man Utd as Liverpool fans ironically cheer their players making simple passes during half-time break
James Westwood
Twitter.com/ThePaulMachin
Liverpool supporters piled more embarrassment on Manchester United during their 4-0 loss at Anfield as they ironically cheered their players for making simple passes while warming up at half-time.
United missed the chance to move level with Tottenham in the race for the final Champions League spot after being thrashed by Liverpool on Tuesday, with Mohamed Salah grabbing a brace and Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane also getting on the scoresheet for the hosts.
The Reds went in at the interval 2-0 up, and their fans rubbed salt in United's wounds by mocking their passing before the action restarted.
Editors' Picks
- Guess who's back? Salah ensures Liverpool crank up the pressure on Manchester City in Premier League title race
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- Arsenal's season has fallen apart - is there any way for Arteta to save their top-four hopes?
- No league start for two months: Can unloved Lukaku save his Chelsea career?