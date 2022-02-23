Watch: Elanga scores Man Utd equaliser against Atletico Madrid in Champions League last 16

Dan Bernstein
The 19-year-old scored the most important goal of his young career in Spain on Wednesday

Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga has scored a late equaliser for Manchester United against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16.

The 19-year-old was slipped in on goal by Bruno Fernandes and slid his shot past Jan Oblak to level the score at 1-1.

Elanga had come onto the pitch as a substitute just five minutes before he found the net.

Watch: Elanga scores Man Utd equaliser

Man Utd join exclusive scoring group

