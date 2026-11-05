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Europa League on television

Simultaneous Streaming Advanced ✅ Everything on Basic ✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins ✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere Premium Access Pro ✅ Everything on Advanced ✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks ✅ Extended roaming data for international trips Over 28 months Save 67% Watch securely from anywhere Simultaneous Streaming Advanced ✅ Everything on Basic ✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins ✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere Premium Access Pro ✅ Everything on Advanced ✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks ✅ Extended roaming data for international trips Over 28 months Save 67% Watch securely from anywhere Simultaneous Streaming Advanced ✅ Everything on Basic ✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins ✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere

Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim: kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace and Hoffenheim kick off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim live today: who is showing it on TV and via live stream?

In Germany, RTL+ will show the Europa League match between Crystal Palace and Hoffenheim live and stream it in full.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at Crystal Palace and Hoffenheim?

Across their last five competitive matches, Crystal Palace have one win, one draw and three defeats. Most recently, they lost 2:0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Before that, Brighton thrashed them 5:0 and they drew 2:2 with Beşiktaş in the Europa League. Palace also beat Fulham 1:0 in the EFL Cup. They scored four goals and conceded ten in those five matches.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, have three wins, one defeat and one draw from their last five competitive matches. Most recently, Werder Bremen beat them 2:0 in the Bundesliga. Their 3:0 Europa League win over Lyon stands out, along with a 3:0 Bundesliga victory over Bayer Leverkusen. Hoffenheim scored seven goals and conceded four during this period.

Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim: line-ups

Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim: form

Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim: head-to-head record

Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim: the tables