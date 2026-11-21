Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or from another part of the world where you might face geographical restrictions? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, smartphone or tablet).

Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, smartphone or tablet). Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.

Connect to the server. Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Visit the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

Visit the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights. Log in and find the stream. Create an account or log in to the official broadcaster for full access and enjoy the match!

Serie A - Game Week 12 21 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Stadio G. Sinigaglia

DAZN will show Como v Cagliari live and hold the rights to all 380 matches in the 2026/27 Serie A season. The link to subscribe and watch the match live is below.

Como host Cagliari at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in a Serie A fixture between two teams with very different ambitions at this stage of the season.

Cesc Fabregas and Como go into the match after a 2-0 defeat to Inter, though their recent results include an incredible 9-1 win over Lens in the Champions League. Fifth in the table, Como have shown they can compete at the highest level in Italy and Europe.

Como confirmed this week that Moise Kean needs further medical tests after a problem in training. The former Fiorentina striker is now not expected back before 2027, leaving Douvikas as their only available specialist centre-forward.

Fabio Pisacane and Cagliari arrive in poor form. Four defeats in their last five league matches have exposed clear defensive weaknesses, with just one win in that run. Cagliari currently sit ninth in the table.

Como have the better record in recent meetings: they won 2-1 in Sardinia in March 2026 and 3-1 in May 2025. The sides drew 0-0 at the Sinigaglia in November 2025.

Here's where to watch the match live on TV and via streaming.

Team news

Cesc Fabregas will be without Assane Diao, Jesus Rodriguez, Moise Kean and Jayden Addai, all unavailable through injury. Como's likely starting XI has Robert Sanchez in goal, with Yan Couto, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Alex Valle and Jacobo Ramon in defence. Nico Paz, Lucas Da Cunha, Maximo Perrone, Luis Milla and Martin Baturina make up the midfield, with Anastasios Douvikas the lone striker.

Fabio Pisacane must do without Riyad Idrissi, Mattia Felici, M'Bala Nzola, Giuseppe Aurelio, Yael Trepy, Harry Winks and Yerry Mina. Cagliari's likely line-up has Elia Caprile in goal and a back four of Nicola Grandu, Juan Rodriguez, Raphael Kofler and Ze Pedro. Alessandro Deiola, Michel Ndary Adopo, Alessandro Romano and Paul Mendy make up the midfield, with Daniel Maldini and Kevin Carlos up front.

Form

Como have won four of their last five matches in all competitions, losing the other. They beat Sassuolo (2-0), Torino (3-1) and Venezia (1-0) in Serie A, then recorded a convincing 9-1 win over Lens in the Champions League. Their only defeat was a 2-0 loss to Inter. Across those five games, Como scored 15 goals and conceded three.

Cagliari have won just one of their last five league matches, with no draws and four defeats. Their only victory was a 1-0 win over Frosinone on 7 November, following defeats to Monza (4-0), Bologna (0-2), Roma (4-2) and Lazio (2-1). In that period, Cagliari scored four goals and conceded nine.

Previous meetings

The sides last met on 7 March 2026, when Como won 2-1 away to Cagliari in Serie A. Como have won three of their five most recent meetings, Cagliari have won one and the other ended in a draw. That 0-0 result at the Sinigaglia in November 2025 is the only one in which neither side scored.

League table

Como currently sit fifth in Serie A, while Cagliari are ninth.