Where can we watch the UEFA Champions League in Southeast Asia?

Here's how you can watch the games LIVE this week as the semi-final stages of Europe's premier club competition rolls on...

The semi-finals of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League is about to start.

The first leg fixtures are set to be begin. Ahead of the fixtures, Goal tells you how to watch the UEFA Champions League this week LIVE for free and many more.

Fixtures

Team   Team Leg 1 Time (TH / LA / CA)
Tottenham v Ajax May 1 2:00 am
Barcelona v Liverpool May 2 2:00 am

Watching the UEFA Champions League play-offs in South East Asia

Goal, as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Champions League matches to its users in select countries.

Goal will LIVE stream select matches on ALL its platforms - the website, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages - in Laos, Cambodia, Philippines and Thailand.

Here's how you can watch the matches in SouthEast Asia this week:

 

1) Tottenham vs Ajax

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube
Cambodia Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube
Laos Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube
Philippines Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

2) Barcelona vs Liverpool

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube
Cambodia Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube
Laos Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube
Philippines Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

 

