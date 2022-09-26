WATCH: CANWNT star St Georges sent off for double one-fingered salute towards match official in NWSL

Canada star Bianca St Georges saw red in her latest NWSL outing for the Chicago Red Stars after giving a double one-fingered salute to an official.

  • Not happy with a throw-in decision
  • Swore at the fourth official
  • Chicago finished game with nine players

WHAT HAPPENED? The CANWNT full-back was sent off shortly before the hour mark in a forgettable outing for her domestic employers that delivered a 3-0 defeat in Oregon. St Georges disagreed with a thrown-in decision that went against her early in the second half, leading to her losing her cool as a sweary response was offered to the fourth official operating on her side of the field.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: St Georges, who has won three senior caps for her country, will now be forced to served a ban – forcing her out of a meeting with Angel City in the final round of regular season fixtures in the 2022 NWSL campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR ST GEORGES? The Chicago Red Stars need a positive result from their last game to stand any chance of making the play-offs, with an untimely tumble into seventh spot coming on the back of a defeat to Portland that saw them finish with only nine players on the field – with Zoe Morse also being dismissed in stoppage-time.