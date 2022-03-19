Veteran Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan was caught completely bewildered after his team's corner kick led to a goal for Montreal FC at the other end of the pitch.

Atlanta were leading 1-0 and were pushing for a second when they squandered possession deep in the opposition half.

Seconds later Guzan had two forwards bearing down on him after a lightning counter and got nowhere near either the ball or Djordje Mihailovic, who rolled home the equaliser into an empty net.

Watch Montreal make Guzan squirm

.@DjoMihailovic puts the keeper on skates! ⛸️



Ismaël Koné's beautiful ball sets up the equalizer for @cfmontreal. pic.twitter.com/ZE70s5G8CW — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 19, 2022

