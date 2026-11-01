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Serie A - Game Week 10 2 Nov 2026 - 14:45 New Balance Arena

DAZN will broadcast Atalanta-Parma live exclusively. You need a subscription to watch on a smart TV, smartphone, tablet or computer.

Serie A's tenth round concludes at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo, where Maurizio Sarri's Atalanta host Alberto Gilardino's Parma in Monday evening's late fixture.

With eleven points from nine games, Atalanta have fallen short of their ambitions for the season. Successive draws, 4-4 at home to Frosinone and 2-2 away to Fiorentina in Florence, have left them twelfth in the table. Their defence keeps conceding too much.

Sarri also faces a growing injury list. Gianluca Scamacca and Raoul Bellanova have recently joined the long-term absentees and will miss this match. The attacking burden again falls on Nikola Krstovic, the Montenegrin who has climbed the pecking order in recent weeks to become Atalanta's main focal point.

Parma arrive in Bergamo in an equally difficult position. They sit eighteenth and have yet to win since Gilardino replaced the sacked Cuesta. A goalless 0-0 draw against Udinese last time out ended a run of three successive defeats.

Both teams need the three points. Atalanta want to end their inconsistent run and move closer to the European places, while Parma need a win to move away from the relegation zone.

Here's how to watch the match live on TV and via streaming.

Team news

Sarri has a long list of unavailable players: Isak Hien, Odilon Kossounou, Thomas Pompei, Sead Kolasinac, Franck Kessie, Giacomo Raspadori, Thomas Kristensen, Gianluca Scamacca, Raoul Bellanova and Gianluca Gaetano are all out. Atalanta's likely starting XI has Carnesecchi in goal, Zappacosta, Scalvini, Obric and Bernasconi in defence, Ederson and Pasalic in midfield, and Elmas, De Ketelaere and Zalewski behind Krstovic.

Gilardino has no unavailable or suspended players in the Parma squad. His likely starting XI has Daffara in goal, Diego Carlos, Troilo and Del Prato in defence, Britschgi, Bernabe, Sierro, Keita and Valeri in midfield, and Lontani and Romero in attack.

Recent form

Atalanta have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five matches in all competitions. They beat Pafos FC 3-1 in the Conference League, then lost 3-2 to AC Milan in Serie A and 2-0 to Ajax in Europe. Their two most recent draws, 4-4 against Frosinone and 2-2 in Florence, underline their defensive problems: they have scored twelve goals and conceded twelve in their last five games.

In their last five league matches, Parma have one win, one draw and three defeats. They beat Genoa 2-1, then lost to Inter (3-0), Torino (3-0) and Lazio (2-1) before drawing 0-0 with Udinese in the last round. Parma have scored five goals and conceded nine across those five games.

Previous meetings

Atalanta won 4-0 at home to Parma in Serie A when the teams last met in January 2026. The Bergamo side have won three of their last five competitive meetings, with one Parma win and one draw. Parma's 2-3 win in Bergamo in May 2025 and Atalanta's 1-3 away win in November 2024 are among those results.

League table

Atalanta are twelfth in the Serie A table, while Parma are eighteenth.