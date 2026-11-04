Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Conference League
team-logoAtalanta
New Balance Arena
team-logoKairat Almaty
Watch it on Sony LIVWatch it on JioHotstar
Falza Rivaldi
Assisted by

Watch Atalanta v Kairat Almaty live today: who is showing the match on TV and streaming it live?

Atalanta vs Kairat Almaty
Atalanta
Kairat Almaty
Conference League

How to watch the Conference League match between Atalanta and Kairat Almaty, with kick-off time and team news

Want to use your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from somewhere with geographical restrictions? A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, smartphone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
IrelandHBO Max
IndiaSony LIV
Hong KongbeIN Sport Max Hong Kong
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the rights-holding broadcaster's website or open its official streaming app.
  • Log in and find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to access the match.
crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
New Balance Arena

Sky Sport will broadcast Atalanta v Kairat Almaty live, with streaming available on NOW. Here's how to follow the match.

Back at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo, Atalanta face Kairat Almaty in the UEFA Conference League. Maurizio Sarri needs answers after an underwhelming run of league form.

A heavy 3-0 defeat to Parma in their last Serie A match has left Atalanta low on confidence and further complicated their league position. The Bergamo side sit 15th in their Conference League group.

Managed by Rafael Urazbakhtin, Kazakh side Kairat Almaty are also struggling for form. They sit 31st in the Conference League standings and arrive in Bergamo after inconsistent results in Europe and their domestic league.

A home win could restore confidence around Atalanta and lift them in the European standings. Sarri needs his side to find solidity and consistent results.

Find out where to watch the match live on TV and via streaming below.

Team news

Atalanta vs Kairat Almaty Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Sarri

Atalanta have yet to release official information on unavailable players or likely starters, with further updates expected closer to kick-off. Maurizio Sarri must make his selections with the recent demanding schedule across Serie A and European competitions in mind.

For Kairat Almaty, Rafael Urazbakhtin is in charge, but details of the Kazakh side's likely line-up, injuries and suspensions are not yet available. Updates will follow when that information becomes available.

Form

ATA

ATA - Form

MIL
L3-2
AJX
L2-0
FRC
D4-4
FIO
D2-2
PAR
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/14
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
KAL

KAL - Form

RIG
D1-1
IRT
W5-0
PAO
L1-5
AKL
D2-2
ALT
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Atalanta have no wins, two draws and three defeats from their last five outings. Most recently, they lost 3-0 at home to Parma in Serie A. Before that, the Bergamo side drew 2-2 with Fiorentina and 4-4 with Frosinone, a match that exposed their defensive problems. Across those five games, Atalanta have scored nine goals and conceded 12.

With one win, three draws and one defeat in their last five games, Kairat Almaty have a more balanced record. Their latest outing brought a 1-1 league draw against FC Altai Oskemen. A 5-1 loss to Panathinaikos in the Conference League was their heaviest defeat in that period. Overall, the Kazakh side have scored ten goals and conceded ten in those five matches.

Previous meetings

No data is available on previous meetings between Atalanta and Kairat Almaty. Further information will follow when it becomes available.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
2
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
220062+46
W
W
3
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
5
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
6
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
7
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
8
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
220031+26
W
W
9
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
10
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
11
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
12
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
211031+24
D
W
13
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
210132+13
W
L
13
AjaxAjaxAJX
210132+13
W
L
15
AtalantaAtalantaATA
21013303
L
W
16
BragaBragaBRA
210123-13
W
L
17
GentGentGNT
210112-13
L
W
18
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
210135-23
L
W
19
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
20
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
20
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
22
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
201145-11
D
L
23
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
24
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
25
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
201112-11
L
D
26
AGFAGFAGF
201112-11
D
L
27
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
28
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
201113-21
L
D
28
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
30
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
31
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
201126-41
L
D
32
ThunThunTHU
200202-20
L
L
33
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
200226-40
L
L
34
KuPSKuPSKUP
200226-40
L
L
35
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
200215-40
L
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Atalanta are currently 15th in the Conference League, while Kairat Almaty sit 31st in the competition's overall standings.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google