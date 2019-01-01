Live Scores
CAF Champions League

Watch all the Caf inter-club quarter-final, second leg highlights

Comments()
Backpagepix
Intriguing duels were witnessed this past weekend in the decisive Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup quarter-final, second leg matches.

It was an action-packed weekend as the Caf Champions League quarter-final stage was completed while one Confederation Cup, last eight match is yet to be played.

Wydad emerged as the biggest winners with a 5-0 home win over Horoya on Saturday to emphatically advance to the Caf Champions League semi-finals.

Mamelodi Sundowns, TP Mazembe and Esperance complete a cast of teams to join Wydad in the last four.

Editors' Picks

In the Confederation Cup, Zamalek, Club Sportif Sfaxien and Renaissance Sportive Berkane stormed into the semis with respective victories.

Article continues below

The match between Al Hilal and Etoile du Sahel was postponed and one of the two sides will wrap up the teams in the Confederation Cup last four.

Here are the video highlights of the action witnessed:

Close