Watch all the Caf inter-club quarter-final, second leg highlights
It was an action-packed weekend as the Caf Champions League quarter-final stage was completed while one Confederation Cup, last eight match is yet to be played.
Wydad emerged as the biggest winners with a 5-0 home win over Horoya on Saturday to emphatically advance to the Caf Champions League semi-finals.
Mamelodi Sundowns, TP Mazembe and Esperance complete a cast of teams to join Wydad in the last four.
In the Confederation Cup, Zamalek, Club Sportif Sfaxien and Renaissance Sportive Berkane stormed into the semis with respective victories.
The match between Al Hilal and Etoile du Sahel was postponed and one of the two sides will wrap up the teams in the Confederation Cup last four.
Here are the video highlights of the action witnessed:
HIGHLIGHTS .. TP Mazembe 4-1 Simba— CAF (@CAF_Online) April 13, 2019
Quarter finals - 2nd Leg #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/XAAnm7SisY
HIGHLIGHTS .. Al Ahly 1-0 Mamelodi Sundowns— CAF (@CAF_Online) April 13, 2019
Quarter finals - 2nd Leg #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/s1TMV76JI6
HIGHLIGHTS .. Esperance Sportive De Tunis 3-1 CS Constantine— CAF (@CAF_Online) April 13, 2019
Quarter finals - 2nd Leg #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/vGF4dtYlhM
HIGHLIGHTS .. Wydad AC 5-0 Horoya A.C— CAF (@CAF_Online) April 13, 2019
Quarter finals - 2nd Leg #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/npnIL32wWj
HIGHLIGHTS .. C.S Sfaxien 2-0 Nkana FC— CAF (@CAF_Online) April 14, 2019
Quarter finals - 2nd Leg #TotalCAFCC pic.twitter.com/vfcJhCpU8S
HIGHLIGHTS .. Zamalek 1-0 Hassania US Agadir— CAF (@CAF_Online) April 14, 2019
Quarter finals - 2nd Leg #TotalCAFCC pic.twitter.com/FN1holKPkn
HIGHLIGHTS .. RS Berkane 5-1 Gor Mahia FC— CAF (@CAF_Online) April 14, 2019
Quarter finals - 2nd Leg #TotalCAFCC pic.twitter.com/CUirCOIh9d