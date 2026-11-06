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2. Bundesliga
team-logoNuernberg
Max-Morlock-Stadion
team-logoDarmstadt
Heute live Sehen!Heute live Sehen!
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch 1. FC Nürnberg vs Darmstadt live today: who is showing/broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

Nuernberg vs Darmstadt
Nuernberg
Darmstadt
2. Bundesliga

In the 2. Bundesliga, 1. FC Nürnberg play Darmstadt. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone or tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.
United KingdomBundesliga App
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland Bundesliga App
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
  • Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
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1. FC Nürnberg vs Darmstadt: kick-off time

crest
2. Bundesliga - Game Week 11
Max-Morlock-Stadion

1. FC Nürnberg host SV Darmstadt 98 at the Max-Morlock-Stadion in a 2. Bundesliga clash. Miroslav Klose's side face a relegation-threatened Darmstadt team coached by Florian Kohfeldt.

Second in the table, Nürnberg go into the match as clear favourites after a 3-1 league win away at St. Pauli.

Darmstadt sit bottom and are fighting for every point. Their recent form offers little cause for optimism.

A 4-0 home defeat to Karlsruher SC still hurts, though Darmstadt steadied themselves with a 1-1 draw against Magdeburg last time out.

In Nürnberg, more than three points are at stake for Darmstadt. An away win would be a minor sensation and give them much-needed breathing space in the relegation battle.

Find out where to watch the match live below.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at 1. FC Nürnberg and Darmstadt?

Across their last five competitive games, 1. FC Nürnberg have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat. Their latest outing brought a 3-1 league win away at St. Pauli. Before that, they lost 5-2 to Bayer Leverkusen in the DFB Cup and drew 4-4 with VfL Wolfsburg. Nürnberg scored eleven goals and conceded ten across those five games.

Darmstadt also have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five competitive games. They drew 1-1 away at Magdeburg in the league last time out, following a 2-0 DFB Cup win over Elversberg and a 4-0 home defeat to Karlsruher SC. Darmstadt scored six goals and conceded seven in those five matches.

FCN

FCN - Form

WOB
D4-4
COT
D1-1
FCK
L0-1
B04
L5-2
FCP
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SVD

SVD - Form

COT
W3-1
KSC
L4-0
FCP
D0-0
ELV
W0-2
FCM
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

1. FC Nürnberg vs Darmstadt: line-ups

Nuernberg vs Darmstadt Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Klose

1. FC Nürnberg vs Darmstadt: form

FCN

FCN - Form

WOB
D4-4
COT
D1-1
FCK
L0-1
B04
L5-2
FCP
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SVD

SVD - Form

COT
W3-1
KSC
L4-0
FCP
D0-0
ELV
W0-2
FCM
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

1. FC Nürnberg vs Darmstadt: head-to-head record

Head to Head

NuernbergDrawDarmstadt
1
1
3
2. Bundesliga
Darmstadt badge
Darmstadt
SVD
2
Nuernberg badge
Nuernberg
FCN
0
FT
2. Bundesliga
Nuernberg badge
Nuernberg
FCN
0
Darmstadt badge
Darmstadt
SVD
1
FT
2. Bundesliga
Nuernberg badge
Nuernberg
FCN
1
Darmstadt badge
Darmstadt
SVD
0
FT
2. Bundesliga
Darmstadt badge
Darmstadt
SVD
1
Nuernberg badge
Nuernberg
FCN
1
FT
2. Bundesliga
Nuernberg badge
Nuernberg
FCN
0
Darmstadt badge
Darmstadt
SVD
1
FT
2Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals0/5
Both teams scored1/5

1. FC Nürnberg vs Darmstadt: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Hertha BerlinHertha BerlinBSC
10910238+1528
W
W
D
W
W
2
NuernbergNuernbergFCN
106312413+1121
W
L
D
D
W
3
WolfsburgWolfsburgWOB
105412514+1119
W
D
W
D
W
4
KaiserslauternKaiserslauternFCK
1053297+218
L
W
W
D
W
5
MagdeburgMagdeburgFCM
105232113+817
D
W
L
W
D
6
FC HeidenheimFC HeidenheimHDH
104331718-115
L
D
L
D
D
7
Arminia BielefeldArminia BielefeldABI
104241615+114
W
L
W
W
D
8
St. PauliSt. PauliFCP
102621212012
L
D
D
W
D
9
Greuther FuerthGreuther FuerthGFT
103341316-312
W
L
W
L
D
10
OsnabrueckOsnabrueckOSN
103251417-311
L
W
L
D
D
11
BochumBochumBOC
10325811-311
W
D
L
L
L
12
Hannover 96Hannover 96H96
103251016-611
W
L
D
L
W
13
Karlsruher SCKarlsruher SCKSC
103251321-811
W
L
W
L
L
14
Energie CottbusEnergie CottbusCOT
102441820-210
L
D
D
L
D
15
Eintracht BraunschweigEintracht BraunschweigEBS
103161618-210
L
W
L
W
L
16
DarmstadtDarmstadtSVD
10235919-109
D
D
L
W
L
17
Holstein KielHolstein KielHSK
101541012-28
L
W
D
L
D
18
Dynamo DresdenDynamo DresdenDOD
102261220-88
L
L
W
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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