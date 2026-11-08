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1. FC Köln vs. Bayer Leverkusen: kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 9 8 Nov 2026 - 09:30 RheinEnergieSTADION

1. FC Köln host Bayer Leverkusen at the RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne for a Bundesliga Rhine derby. The two sides arrive in very different form.

After eight matchdays, Köln sit 14th in the table and are struggling for consistency. The Billy Goats picked up a point in their most recent match, a 1-1 draw against Union Berlin, with Malek El Mala scoring on his Bundesliga debut.

Said El Mala, the face of Köln, is in strong form, with four goals and one assist in nine competitive appearances this season. The 20-year-old is also the subject of intense transfer speculation. PSG are said to have contacted Köln boss Thomas Kessler, but have yet to make an official offer. El Mala himself recently stressed that he was focused on his performances for Köln.

Bayer Leverkusen arrive after an inconsistent run in the Bundesliga. Three defeats in their most recent league games, including a 4-2 loss to Stuttgart and a 3-0 loss to Hoffenheim, have marred the Werkself's start to the season. Coach Carles Martinez is searching for the consistency his team have so far lacked in the Bundesliga.

In Europe, Leverkusen have fared much better. The Werkself top the Europa League standings with nine points after three matchdays, although Marseille beat them 1-0 on Thursday. Ibrahim Maza has been central to Leverkusen's creativity, contributing to seven goals in twelve competitive appearances. He recently said that a move to PSG would be a big dream for him.

The broadcasters showing the derby live are listed below.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at 1. FC Köln and Bayer Leverkusen?

Over their last five competitive matches, 1. FC Köln have recorded one win, two draws and two defeats. A 5-0 victory over Union Berlin in the DFB Cup was the highlight. Köln scored nine goals and conceded two across those five games.

Bayer Leverkusen have recorded two wins, no draws and three defeats in their last five competitive matches. A 5-2 win over Nürnberg in the DFB Cup was a positive note. Leverkusen scored nine goals and conceded ten across those five games.

1. FC Köln vs. Bayer Leverkusen: line-ups

1. FC Köln vs. Bayer Leverkusen: form

1. FC Köln vs. Bayer Leverkusen: head-to-head record

1. FC Köln vs. Bayer Leverkusen: the tables