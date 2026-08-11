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Zamalek-SC-vs-USM-Alger-Final-MatchAFP
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Was he exploiting the fans? Fierce attack from the former Zamalek captain against Abdullah El-Said

Transfers
Zamalek SC
A. El Said
Premier League
Egypt

بعد طلب فسخ عقده

Abdallah El Said's future at Zamalek has descended into open conflict. The player has asked to terminate his contract by mutual consent, and one of the club's former captains has turned on him, insisting he never once looked like a Zamalek man or deserved to stay.

Former Zamalek captain Hisham Yakan wrote on his Facebook account: "I've never felt that Abdallah El Said was a Zamalek man. I always saw that he was only trying to win over the Zamalek fans. He's a player who doesn't deserve to be at the club, and his name shouldn't be associated with Zamalek after today, and hasn't been for a year now."

"Zamalek is great because of its fans alone," he added, a pointed jab at the player as his standoff with the club's management deepens.

El Said has requested to end his contract by mutual consent, with his outstanding dues set to be paid, citing what his agent called mistreatment and a lack of appreciation for everything he has given the club. His agent denied any talks with another club and stressed that El Said is weighing up retiring from football altogether through the Zamalek gateway.

Premier League
Zamalek SC crest
Zamalek SC
ZAM
Al Ittihad Alexandria crest
Al Ittihad Alexandria
ALI

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