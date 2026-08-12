Warning signs everyone ignored: forensic doctor reveals details of Maradona's suffering before death

The death of the Argentine legend Diego Armando Maradona in 2020 continues to stir considerable controversy, with fresh surprises emerging from time to time.

New testimony has cast doubt on the medical care Maradona received before he died. According to RMC Sport, the forensic doctor Carlos Cassinelli told the court that several warning signs were visible in the days before the former Argentine star's death on 25 November 2020.

Among them: swelling of the legs and fingers, difficulty breathing, snoring, and signs of high blood pressure and a rapid heartbeat.

Nobody, he said, tried to establish what was causing these symptoms despite the danger they posed.

Cassinelli, who took part in the autopsy of Maradona's body and worked on the medical committee formed by the court in 2021, added: "It would have been possible to raise the alarm about these signs."

The doctor believes the former player's health declined gradually over at least ten days after he left hospital.

He also noted that the medical committee put the duration of his suffering at around 12 hours, though that estimate remains disputed in the trial.

Seven healthcare workers stand trial for their role in caring for Maradona, who died at the age of sixty following a cardiorespiratory crisis linked to a pulmonary oedema.

The defendants deny any responsibility and face up to 25 years in prison. The trial began four months ago in San Isidro and is expected to run beyond August.