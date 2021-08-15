Wanyama fires CF Montreal past New York Red Bulls in dramatic MLS encounter

The Harambee Star scored a penalty in the added minutes to ensure his Canadian side emerged victorious at home

Kenya international Victor Wanyama scored a late penalty to enable CF Montreal to pick up a 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls at Saputo Stadium on Saturday night.

There was a dramatic end to the game when goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel saved two penalties in stoppage time, but a VAR review saw Wanyama's side given the chance to take the penalty three times as the Brazilian had stepped off his line during the process.

Boran Johansen's run in stoppage time resulted in a penalty for Montreal and the first spot-kick was taken by the Norwegian, only to be stopped by Coronel.

Mason Toye took the penalty after the first VAR review, but the goalkeeper saved it again, only for his save to be ruled out after a second video review.

Wanyama took the third attempt and beat Coronel as he buried the ball into the upper left-hand corner in the 98th minute as Montreal Impact snapped their five-game winless.



This was after Patryk Klimala had given the visitors the lead on the stroke of half-time with a penalty of his own, before Nigeria's Sunusi Ibrahim levelled the score midway through the second half.

Elsewhere, Zimbabwe's Lingani Hadebe featured for the Houston Dynamo, who were defeated 3-1 by Colorado Rapids in Texas.

Ghana's Alhassan Aboubakar scored in the fifth minute for Colorado Rapids before Fafa Picault's penalty in the 45th minute brought the scoreline level.

Michael Barrios scored the Rapids' second at the hour mark before they grabbed the third through Braian Galvan in the 80th minute.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's Ifunanyachi Achara was part of the action as his Toronto side fell to a 2-1 defeat in the hands of New England in Ontario.

Tajon Buchanan opened the score for New England in the 19th minute before Jonathan Osorio equalised for Toronto in the 79th minute. Gustavo Bou scored an 83rd-minute penalty that gave the away side the win.

At Venue Allianz Field, Mali's Bakaye Dibassy played as Minnesota United fell 1-0 to LA Galaxy. Kevin Cabral scored the only goal of the game to give the visitors the slim win where three players - including Cabral - were yellow-carded.



Finally, Ghana's Emmanuel Twumasi was yellow-carded in the 89th minute as his Dallas side was defeated 2-0 by Sporting KC in Texas.

Allan Izaguirre scored the first goal of the game in the 13th minute before Daniel Salloi added the second three minutes after the hour mark. Apart from Twumasi's yellow card, another five of his teammates were cautioned, while only one player from Sporting KC received a warning.