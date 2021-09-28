Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga has paid a glowing tribute to his former teammate Victor Wanyama, who announced his retirement on Monday.



Olunga has described the CF Montreal midfielder as a warrior and a leader who inspired the players in a big way. Wanyama retired after he was overlooked on a number of occasions for the national duties under former coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee.



The former Celtic star also lost the captain's armband to Olunga.

Leader and warrior

"Leader. Warrior. Fighter. True professional," Olunga wrote on his Facebook page.

"Lucky to have shared the locker room with you and thanks for the inspiration you gave us. Wishing you the best as you retire on the international stage."



Football Kenya Federation Premier League side AFC Leopards also took time and wished the former Southampton star the best after he hung up his international boots.



"Our former player, [Victor] Wanyama has announced his retirement from international football. Best of luck in your future endeavours, Big Vic," posted AFC Leopards.

On his part, Erick Johanna described Wanyama - who retired after 14 years of serving the national team - as a player who was more than a captain.



"More than a captain," said the midfielder. "My brother thanks for all the moments we shared together and the memories we created, and also for guiding me throughout the journey with the national team. [I] wish you nothing but the best big."



Patrick Matasi - who was Kenya's number one goalkeeper in the African Cup of Nations finals in Egypt in 2019, when Wanyama captained the side - also paid his tribute.

"You have given your all to the country. Happy retirement from international football, lion," the Tusker star posted.

Rare gem

The tributes by the players to the retired captain came after the FKF had described the former Tottenham Hotspur player as a rare gem.



"Wanyama will forever occupy a special place in the history of Kenyan football and the national team. His retirement from international football is the finish line of perhaps the most influential national team career of recent times," the federation said.



"He is a rare gem, a special talent that this administration is most privileged and honoured to have worked so closely with.

"Whereas Wanyama remained integral to the federation’s plans for the national team, Harambee Stars, FKF fully respects his decision to exit international football and wishes him all the best in his club career."