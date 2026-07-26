Juventus have entered the race to sign the England international, who delivered an impressive display during the recent World Cup.

John Stones became a free agent following his notable participation with the England national team at the World Cup, sparking the interest of several clubs looking to strengthen their defensive lines this transfer window.

The defender came available on a free transfer when his Manchester City contract expired. Despite limited appearances last season, his stock rose considerably after those strong performances with the Three Lions at the World Cup.

According to "The Sun", Stones has held talks with Juventus over a possible move abroad after leaving Manchester City.

At 32, Stones ends a remarkable ten-year spell with City, where he won six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, three League Cups and the Champions League.

The centre-back drew offers from a number of major clubs during the summer window after featuring in five internationals with England at this year's World Cup.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Inter Milan and his former club Everton have all been linked with the versatile defender.

But according to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus are the only club to have made contact with John Stones' camp.

The Turin side are chasing defensive reinforcements as they look to compete strongly next season.

It was a season to forget for the Bianconeri. They finished sixth, missed out on the Champions League, and must settle for the Europa League next term.