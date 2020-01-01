Wan-Bissaka 'without a doubt' better than Alexander-Arnold, claims former team-mate

The Liverpool star might hold the edge going forward, but Van Aanholt believes his ex-colleague has a greater mastery of the art of defending

defender Patrick van Aanholt is convinced that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the best English full-back around and suggested any doubters only need ask Raheem Sterling.

Wan-Bissaka, 22, joined from the south London club at the start of the 2019-20 season and has quickly claimed an undisputed place in the Red Devils' starting line-up.

Reproducing his club form on the international stage, though, may prove an even tougher prospect, given the competition at right-back provided by ace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

While Alexander-Arnold is a year younger than his United rival, he already boasts a winners medal and is almost certain to finish 2020 as a Premier League champion; but Van Aanholt still favours his former team-mate.

“Better than Alexander-Arnold? Without a shadow of doubt," he told the Counter Attack podcast when asked about United's young star.

“They are different players. Defensively, Aaron is unbelievable, better than Trent.

"Yes, Trent has got his attacking and his corners, his right foot. But if you ask Wilf [Zaha] who he would want to play against, every other day, Trent or Wan-Bissaka, I think he will say Trent."

One of Wan-Bissaka's finest performances to date in a United shirt came in their derby victory over City, a game which Van Aanholt believes left Sterling for one in no doubt over the right-back's talent.

“I have got respect for Trent, because he does everything with his assists and he is great, but defensively, just ask Sterling how good Wan-Bissaka is," he added.

"It is a problem, and he will switch. He is one of the best right-backs, I think he could be, his attacking is good, but he needs more goals or assists to his name.

“Defending comes first, but in the modern game, you need to attack, and at United, you get more of the ball, so go forward and show what you have got, but he has been doing good."

Prior to the Premier League being suspended due to the coronavirus, Wan-Bissaka had made 34 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United, contributing two assists but was yet to score his first goal for the club.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, had wracked up 40 appearances for Liverpool, scoring twice and laying on an impressive 14 assists in all competitions.