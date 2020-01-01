Walker expecting more arrivals at Man City amid links to Dias & Kounde

The Blues defender admits that standards were allowed to slip last season, with fresh faces helping to right those wrongs in 2020-21

Kyle Walker is expecting more movement at before the summer deadline passes, with the Blues still being heavily linked with the likes of Ruben Dias and Jules Kounde.

Pep Guardiola has been able to get a couple of deals over the line so far, with Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres snapped up from Bournemouth and respectively.

Further additions are being mooted, with those at the Etihad Stadium continuing to weigh up their options.

There have been plenty of calls for reinforcements at centre-half to be made, with Ake a versatile option that covers a number of bases.

Guardiola has also been urged to start planning long term when it comes to his striking department, with Sergio Aguero set to depart as a free agent in 2021.

Gabriel Jesus has also been laid low through injury, meaning that efforts to land another proven goalscorer may be stepped up.

Walker believes more funds will be invested before October 5, with the City defender aware of the need to strengthen after seeing run away with the Premier League title last season.

He told Vlada Sedan’s YouTube channel: “I am excited. I think the signings that we have made, and hopefully there will be a few more, will be good for Manchester City.

“We need to close the gap from last year because we know as a team that we dropped a little bit from the last two seasons. So hopefully we can be there closer than we were last season.”

Goal has been able to confirm that City are in talks regarding a deal for Benfica defender Dias.

He could end up costing the Blues around €55 million (£50m/$64m) and is one for the present and future at just 23 years of age.

star Kounde is another to have been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, while speculation surrounding Napoli centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly continues to rage.

Jose Gimenez also figures on the list of supposed targets for City, although they have sought to distance themselves from claims that a £78m (€85m/$99m) bid for the Atletico Madrid defender has been rejected.