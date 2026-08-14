Saudi broadcaster Waleed Al-Farraj had barely begun his return to the screen when a spontaneous moment stole the spotlight. He tripped over the name of his previous programme, an amusing scene that showed how years of association with the old name had not vanished the instant he moved on to a new media venture.

During the launch of his new programme "Rotana Sport with Waleed", Al-Farraj instinctively slipped and said "Action with Waleed", the name he had presented for many years during his previous stint with the MBC Group. He quickly caught the slip and corrected it on air.

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Rather than ignore the situation or move straight on to the programme's segments, Al-Farraj dealt with the error with his usual good humour. "Forgive us, we haven't rehearsed yet, and the lads are waiting for a mistake nice and early," he commented, in reference to the production team and the viewers watching out for any slip in his first appearance.

Within a short space of time the clip became a talking point among viewers, especially as it came in Al-Farraj's first appearance in his new venture. The launch had its unscripted comic moment.

The slip looks understandable given the long years Al-Farraj spent with "Action with Waleed", which became an essential part of his media presence and personal brand among the Saudi sporting audience.

Now, after that long association, the move to "Rotana Sport with Waleed" hands him a fresh challenge. He must not only present a different programme but also shed the habits tied to his previous experience.