Walid Al-Faraj: the Saudi national team gives no cause for optimism, and foreign players are the reason for its crisis

Saudi media figure Waleed Al-Farraj has aired his frustration with the Saudi national team ahead of their return to official competition.

Saudi Arabia crashed out of the 2026 World Cup in the group stage, finishing bottom of Group Eight with two points. Those came from draws with Uruguay and Cape Verde, alongside a four-nil hammering by Spain.

Al-Farraj took to his personal account on "X" and wrote: "The state of the Saudi national team ahead of the Gulf Cup and the Asian Cup does not inspire optimism about competing, at least in either tournament."

The kingdom hosts the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" this September and October, then stages the 2027 Asian Cup early next year.

He went on: "Afterwards, we will come to accept the decision to reduce the number of foreign players in the Saudi league. The crisis of the 'Green Falcons' in the shortage of talent was caused by the excessive signing of foreign players at all levels."

Controversy has raged in recent weeks over the number of foreign players in the Saudi Roshn League. The figure has climbed to 10, with eight of any age group plus two under the age of 21.

Saudi Arabia have not lifted a trophy for 23 years. Their last came at the 2003 Arabian Gulf Cup, and their finest run since was reaching the final of the 2007 Asian Cup, where they lost to Iraq.