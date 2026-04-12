Walid Al-Faraj has waded into the crisis between Al-Ahly and the Egyptian Football Association with a probing question

Saudi sports presenter Walid Al-Faraj has weighed in on Al Ahly’s row with the Egyptian Football Association over leaked recordings of referee Mahmoud Wafa’s in-game dialogue with the VAR team during the club’s 1-1 draw with Ceramica Cleopatra.

The match, a 1-1 draw in the opening round of the league’s final stage, saw Al-Ahly appeal for a late penalty that was ultimately denied after VAR intervention.

In an official statement, the club invoked comments by Referees’ Committee head Oscar Ruiz, who had confirmed that any club may access such recordings—after paying the required fees—and that the contents must be made public to guarantee fairness and transparency.

The hearing was scheduled for Sunday but was called off because “the persons legally authorised to attend by the Football Association were not present”.

In a tweet on his X account, Al-Faraj stated: “Al-Ahly requested to listen to the VAR room recording for its match against Ceramica; the Football Association agreed but insisted the club’s football director and coach be present, while Al-Ahly wanted a board member, a former referee and an audio technician instead.”

He added, “I don’t understand why the EFA refused entry to the Al Ahly delegation… Is there something in the recording?”

The Al Ahly delegation—led by director of football Sayed Abdel Hafiz, media director Jamal Gabr, an audio expert and a former referee—arrived at the Federation’s headquarters only to be told that the session was off.

The FA had stipulated that only two officials directly linked to the match—and cleared to occupy the technical area—could attend.

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