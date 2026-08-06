Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-ASIA-C1-AL-AHLI-MACHIDA ZELVIAAFP

Translated by

Waleed Al-Farraj gives fans good news: Al-Ahli will be a significant force despite all the obstacles

Al Diriyah vs Al Ahli
Al Diriyah
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
M. Pusic
M. Jaissle
Saudi Arabia
Netherlands
Germany

Will "the classy one" continue his achievements despite the difficulties?

Saudi media figure Waleed Al-Farraj has handed Al-Ahli fans a boost, insisting the team will be a major force in next season's Roshn League despite all the obstacles and setbacks they have faced.

Al-Farraj wrote via his personal account on the "X" platform: "Despite all the obstacles and setbacks, Al-Ahli will be an important factor on the pitch and in the stands, as a season that will witness many fluctuations begins, but it will be won by the most combative, spirited and stubborn side."

He added: "The coach's departure was a disaster in the moment, but it is a successful experience that may be repeated with unexpected names. Be optimistic."

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

The Saudi media figure was pointing to the exit of German coach Matthias Jaissle, who left around two weeks before the start of Al-Ahli's Roshn League campaign after three full years in which he led the team to two AFC Champions League Elite titles.

Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL

Just one week before the league kicked off, Al-Ahli announced the signing of Dutchman Marino Pusic to lead the team next season, amid doubts over his ability to continue the path of his German predecessor.

There was administrative upheaval, too. Former president Khalid Al-Ghamdi departed to run in the elections for the presidency of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, while the team also lost their two captains, Ivorian Franck Kessié and Algerian Riyad Mahrez.

Al-Ahli begin the new season officially on 13 August, when they face Al-Diriyah in the first round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Their targets are clear. They want the Saudi league title, absent from the trophy cabinet since 2016, and they want to retain the AFC Champions League Elite crown they claimed in the past two seasons.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google