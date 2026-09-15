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وليد الفراجrotana khalejia
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Waleed Al-Farraj describes Al-Ain's four goals against Al-Nassr in a single word

Al-Ain vs Al Nassr FC
Al-Ain
Al Nassr FC
AFC Champions League Elite
United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia

Al Ain crush Al Nasr

 Saudi media figure Waleed Al-Farraj has had his say on Al-Nassr's chastening 4-0 defeat away to hosts Al-Ain of the UAE on Tuesday evening, in the opening round of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al-Nassr were dreadful. A string of defensive errors left them nursing a heavy defeat at the start of their Asian campaign.

Hussein Rahimi struck twice (25', 63'), with Soufiane Rahimi (72') and Georgios Giakoumakis (85') adding the others.

Al-Farraj put it plainly in a tweet on his "X" account: "Heavy .. but perhaps it will be a jolt followed by a swift remedy".

Back home, Al-Nassr sit third in the Saudi Roshn Pro League with 16 points from 7 matches, the product of 5 wins, one draw and one defeat.

Calamitous mistakes have plagued them since the start of the season, especially in defence and goalkeeping, and the fans are furious.

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