Wafu Cup: Isaac Twum offers advice to Ghana in title defence

The 2017 Player of the Tournament has backed the Black Stars to retain the title they won two years ago

Wafu Cup 2017 hero Isaac Twum has urged the Black Stars to retain the title he won with on home soil two years ago, and has reminded his compatriots of how the competition can boost a player’s career ahead of the 2019 edition.

Twum was named Player of the Tournament 48 months ago, as Ghana defeated 4-1 in Cape Coast to win their second Wafu Cup.

The midfielder was influential as he captained the Black Stars to the title, and successfully transitioned from the Ghana Premier League to European football on the back of the competition.

However, Ghana head into the 2019 edition of the tournament amidst ongoing controversy surrounding domestic football and the recent suspension of the top flight.

“[The Black Stars] must go all out because being the defending champions is never going to be easy,” Twum told Goal, “but I believe they’re going to make Ghana proud.

“It was a great experience for me to be the captain and also the win the Player of the Tournament award,” he added. “It changed my career, and having all of this [positive] feedback [from home and abroad] after the tournament was great.”

The 21-year-old represented Heart of Lions and International Allies in his homeland before moving to IK Start of Norway in 2018.

“[The Wafu Cup changed my career], because after the tournament, I got offers from outside the country,” he concluded, “and I made my choice by choosing IK Start.”

The midfielder’s side are currently third in the Norwegian top flight after 24 matches, with the Ghanaian featuring 21 times so far this term.

Maxwell Konadu’s Black Stars begin their Wafu Cup 2019 campaign against The Gambia. All matches will be played at the Stade Lot-Dior in Thies, .