Vitesse let a point slip away and ‘must be utterly ashamed of themselves’ after defeat to MVV

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

MVV beat Vitesse 2-1 at home on Sunday afternoon. The win leaves Andries Jonker's side seventh in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, while Vitesse remain 11th.

The first big chance fell to the visitors. Naoufal Bannis found room to shoot inside the penalty area, but his effort was far too weak and Hugo Wentges gathered it easily.

Both sides threatened sporadically after that, but neither created a clear chance until the 26th minute.

Dealing with a long ball from the back, Vitesse defender Luuk Wouters was easily brushed aside. Noa el Hamdaoui crossed for Olivier Dumont, who struck the ball well into the far corner: 1-0.

Advertisement Advertisement

After a slow start to the second half in Maastricht, the first real threat came in the 65th minute.

Related Topics

Finn Dicke met the first ball from a corner well, heading towards the far corner, but his effort struck the post.

Moments later, substitute Nino Zonneveld tackled Elias Sierra inside the penalty area, giving Vitesse another scare. The referee was not interested, to the visitors' relief.

Advertisement

With ten minutes remaining, Vitesse coach Rüdiger Rehm sent on Alexander Büttner. With his first touch, Büttner swung the ball across goal to Zonneveld, who finished well: 1-1.

Vitesse could not enjoy the equaliser for long. Maastricht's first attack after the goal ended with Sierra firing in from distance for the winner: 2-1.

Advertisement

After the match, travelling supporters from Arnhem vented their anger at the players. "You should be ashamed of yourselves," could be heard from the away end.