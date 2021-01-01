Vissel Kobe’s Ayub Timbe: Kenya winger condemns racism

The 28-year-old Harambee Star says it's the duty of league managers to make sure that every player feels safe and secure

Kenya winger Ayub Timbe has joined the growing list of people to add their weight to the fight against racism.

The speedy winger, who is currently turning out for Vissel Kobe in the Japanese J-1 League, and has also played in several clubs across Europe, believes the only way to stop the vice is for society to do more and deal with it.

The Harambee Star has described racism as discrimination, prejudice, or antagonism by individuals, communities or even institutions based on a person's skin colour adding there are still a lot of people who don’t know what racism means or refuse to acknowledge it exists.

“I think it’s important first of all to understand what racism is,” Masika told Nation Sports.

“There is racism in a lot of countries, all over the world. This obviously also translates to the football pitch. There have been innumerable racist incidents in European football, for example. Personally, I think it took far too long for the leagues to take action.

“So we have to step up for the people who are experiencing racism on the pitch as well as off the pitch.”

The 28-year-old further claimed he supports football players who protest against racial abuse by stating: “Those who protest have every reason and right to do so,” he says, adding that racism has grown to the extent that telling people that some events or chants are racist, is not enough.

“As long as racism is allowed to exist just like that, we’ll have to stand firm and make our point until something changes. But it’s not only the players that need to stand firm, racism goes far beyond the football fields.”

His sentiments came just a few days after his club issued a statement warning social media users against making discriminatory remarks which came after a number of fans demanded the sacking of head coach Atsuhiro Miura following a string of disappointing results in J1 League and Levain Cup.

The statement from Kobe stated: “Vissel Kobe holds and operates an official account on SNS [Social Networking Service]. We have received many comments on our daily posts, and we are very pleased with the players and staff. However, there are some statements that cannot be overlooked with discriminatory remarks and slander against the players and staff belonging to our club.

“Everyone has the right and freedom to speak in their own words. And, we would like to take seriously the criticisms about play. However, we have a strong determination not to admit any unrelated slander or discriminatory remarks. As part of this, Vissel Kobe will re-establish and publish SNS guidelines and will take a firm stance on postings that fall under prohibited items.

Article continues below

“In order to improve the situation where people involved in soccer and sports, including players and staff, face discriminatory remarks and slander as soon as possible, players, staff, fans, supporters, and everyone involved in the club, we will respect each other and work to foster a relationship of mutual trust.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”

On Saturday, Kobe were beaten 2-0 by FC Yokohama in the league.