Brazil ran out 4-0 winners over India today, Saturday, in the friendly played at the "Salt Lake" Stadium in Kolkata, drawing the curtain on the Seleção's fixtures during the current international break.

The two sides had never met before, and Brazil had never set foot on Indian soil until now.

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Chelsea's Estêvão broke the deadlock in the 28th minute. He collected the ball on the right flank, shook off his marker, cut inside and lashed it home with his left foot.

Fourteen minutes later, Flamengo striker Pedro doubled the lead. Estêvão laid it on and Pedro bundled the ball over the line after a touch from Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Brazil went into the break two goals to the good.

Vinícius' replacement

Samuel Lino stretched Brazil's advantage after the restart. The Flamengo man drove into the box and tucked it to the goalkeeper's left on 58 minutes, then grabbed his second deep into stoppage time at 90+5 to round off the 4-0 rout.

Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior started the game but made way at the beginning of the second half, with Carlo Ancelotti sending on Samuel Lino. Barcelona's in-form Raphinha missed out entirely through injury.

Brazil had just come off two friendlies against Australia, drawing the first 1-1 before romping to a 4-2 win in the second.

India sit 138th in the "FIFA" rankings and have never qualified for a World Cup. Brazil are the highest ranked side they have faced since the rankings launched in 1992.



