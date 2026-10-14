Vinícius Júnior has received a four-match suspension following his red card against Villarreal last weekend, when Real Madrid won 1-0. He will miss El Clásico against FC Barcelona on 25 October, among other matches. Real Madrid will appeal, according to The Athletic and Fabrizio Romano, among others.

Last Saturday, the Brazilian appeared to have made it 2-0. Moments later, the referee showed him a straight red card.

VAR had spotted Vinícius pulling opponent Nathan Saliba's hair in the build-up to the goal. The referee disallowed it.

Vinícius looked stunned and was on the verge of attacking the referee. Antonio Rüdiger shielded the official from his furious team-mate.

The four-match suspension consists of two matches for pulling his opponent's hair and two for his angry outburst towards the referee.

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After the match, manager José Mourinho refused to speak to the press. Angry about the refereeing, the Portuguese feared his comments might get him into trouble.

With the suspension in place, Vinícius will miss the league matches against Sevilla (18 October), Barcelona (25 October), Racing de Santander (1 November) and Valencia (7 November). He can still play in the Champions League in the meantime.