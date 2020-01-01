Vinicius Junior: Criticism is to be expected when you play for Real Madrid

The young attacker has said that playing at such a giant club, an additional level of scrutiny is to be expected of his performances.

Vinicius Junior insists being criticised is to be expected when playing for , who he describes as the biggest club in the world.

The international has struggled to cement himself as a first-team regular at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving from Flamengo in 2018.

He has made 53 appearances since the start of 2018-19 - just 25 of those being starts - and has scored just seven goals and set up one more.

That sees the 20-year-old rank below Marco Asensio (nine), and on a par with Lucas Vazquez and Isco (both eight) for goal involvements in an almost identical number of games.

Vinicius has his fair share of critics but says he blocks out the out the opinions of those who do not matter to him.

"I always think about those who want the best for me - family, people at the club, colleagues like Marcelo and Casemiro, the type who put me on the right path," he told YouTube channel Desimpedidos .

"It is all part of being a member of the biggest club in the world. When we lose they talk about us, and when we win it is something else."

Vinicius recently made headlines after Karim Benzema was caught on camera appearing to tell Ferland Mendy not to pass to the young attacker.

Amid suggestions of unrest in the dressing room, though, Vinicius has revealed Benzema is one of his closest friends at Madrid.

"I have a good relationship with Benzema," he said. "Also Lucas Vazquez. I talk a lot with them off the field. There's also [Luka] Modric, who I sit with at lunchtime."

Vinicius made 69 appearances for Flamengo before officially arriving at Madrid and intends to return to his boyhood side one day.

"I am sure that in the very distant future I will head back to Flamengo to give back to the club everything it deserves," he said.

He will hope to be involved in Sunday's trip to , with Real Madrid targeting top spot in La Liga. Presently, they lie second in the standings, one point behind , who have played a game more.