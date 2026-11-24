Vinicius Junior finally had the night he had been searching for. He scored against PSV Eindhoven and received exceptional support from his team-mates, before apologising to the Real Madrid fans at the Santiago Bernabeu and then receiving a special gesture from Kylian Mbappe at the end of the match.
The Brazilian needed a moment like this. He has endured difficult months of criticism and doubts about his form, not to mention the whistles from some Real Madrid supporters.
When the goal came, Vinicius didn't celebrate alone. Every one of his team-mates surrounded and embraced him, a clear sign that the squad want the best version of the Brazilian back and will give him the confidence and support he needs to rediscover his decisive best.
In recent months, he has gone from one of Real Madrid's biggest stars to a player under constant pressure at the Santiago Bernabeu. Every mistake fuels the anger in the stands. Every match is a fresh test.
After celebrating, Vinicius turned to the Bernabeu stands and raised his hands, asking the fans for forgiveness. He knows how sensitive his relationship with the supporters has become lately, though this goal could mark a new beginning.
The strongest message of support came after the final whistle. Kylian Mbappe, named man of the match, waited for Vinicius and handed him the award he had won himself, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.
The French forward wanted to share the spotlight on a brilliant night. The pair appeared together holding the award before finishing with an embrace, a clear message of support for Vinicius as he looks to regain his standing and confidence at Real Madrid.
A superb five-goal display from Real Madrid
Real Madrid came from a goal down to thrash Dutch visitors PSV Eindhoven 5-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday evening, in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase.
PSV Eindhoven went ahead in the 32nd minute through captain Ivan Perisic. Real Madrid's own captain, Fede Valverde, levelled in the 50th.
Jude Bellingham then put Real Madrid in front for the first time with the second goal in the 60th minute, and Kylian Mbappe added a third in the 64th. That's three goals in less than a quarter of an hour.
Mbappe grabbed the fourth in the 84th minute before Vinicius Junior netted the fifth in the 87th.
Real Madrid now sit clear at the top of the Champions League table with a perfect 15 points from five matches. PSV Eindhoven remain stuck on four points in 28th place.
It's a 10th straight win in all competitions for Los Blancos since their derby defeat to Atletico Madrid on 20 September: six in the league and four in the Champions League.
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I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.
I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.
Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.
I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.
Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.
My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.
If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.
Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:
A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?
Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?
The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way
Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon
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