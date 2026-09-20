José Mourinho has named his Real Madrid side to face Atlético Madrid in Sunday evening's capital derby, part of the seventh round of the Spanish league.

Aurélien Tchouaméni returns to the starting eleven for Real Madrid. Portugal's Bernardo Silva drops to the substitutes' bench.





Arda Güler, Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior spearhead the attack, with Valverde, Tchouaméni and Bellingham running the midfield.





Real Madrid's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois.

Defence: Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella.

Midfield: Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jude Bellingham.

Attack: Arda Güler, Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior.

Diego Simeone, meanwhile, sent out his Atlético Madrid side with Jan Oblak in goal and Jonathan David and Lee Kang-in leading the line. Julián Álvarez starts on the bench.

Atlético Madrid's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak.

Defence: Marcos Llorente, Dávid Hancko, Marc Pubill, Cristian Romero.

Midfield: Johnny Cardoso, Álex Baena, Giuliano Simeone, Alejandro Grimaldo.

Attack: Lee Kang-in, Jonathan David.

Real Madrid go into the match second on 15 points, six behind leaders Barcelona. Atlético sit fourth on 13.