Villarreal and Getafe deny match-fixing allegations

Both clubs have been quick to assert their innocence and completely condemn that type of conduct.

sides and have categorically denied any wrongdoing after reports in suggested a game between the teams was part of a match-fixing investigation.

Getafe and Villarreal drew 2-2 at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on May 18, 2019.

It was the final match of the league season for both sides, one which Getafe needed to win to stand any chance of earning qualification.

El Pais reported the contest was being scrutinised by police as part of Operation Oikos, which is probing an alleged match-fixing group that was profiting from betting on games.

Both teams released firm statements in response on Friday.

"Villarreal CF and its first team absolutely reject the accusations made in recent hours," read the release from the Yellow Submarine.

"Both Villarreal CF and its first team want to underline that they absolutely reject the accusations made in recent hours and want to publicly deny in a categoric and emphatic way the alleged involvement in match fixing during the match against Getafe.

"As previously expressed repeatedly, the club condemns this type of action which harms the essence of sport and competition, and stands by its principles of transparency, ethics, integrity and fair play as fundamental values within the entity's philosophy.

"Villarreal CF will study and weigh up the possibility of taking legal action against this situation."

Getafe also said they would consider legal action and staunchly defended their veteran striker Jorge Molina, who was named in media reports.

In addition, some of the club's players tweeted their support for him.

Getafe said the club want "to offer its unconditional support to" Molina and "regret the serious violation of his fundamental right to the presumption of innocence".

The statement added: "We want to spread a message of rejection and categorically deny any implication related to this matter.

"Getafe CF publicly condemns this type of conduct and will not tolerate its reputation being tarnished, nor will its integrity be doubted."