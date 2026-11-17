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Viktor Gyokeres has returned to his Cannibal form for Sweden, but despite his latest comments, his future at Arsenal remains uncertain ahead of January.

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Six goals in five games, including a brace in Sweden's latest match, a 3-2 win over Bosnia. Viktor Gyokeres has led his country through Group 4 of League B in the 2026/2027 Nations League, securing qualification for League A with a game to spare. League A's format will change from the next edition.

The striker, born in 1998, is in sensational form. He looks like the player Arsenal paid more than €70 million to prise away from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2025. Yet the Cannibal's performances for his country remain remarkably different from those for the Gunners. Mikel Arteta is giving him little playing time and looking for another attacker in his position.

A LUXURY SUBSTITUTE FOR ARTETA - The striker has played just 181 minutes for Arsenal in the Premier League this season, starting only once and spending the full 90 minutes on the bench in three of their 10 games. He has fared slightly better in the Champions League, with one goal, two assists and three starts in four matchdays. But he started on the bench and played just 22 minutes in their only real big match so far, against Bayern Munich.

GYOKERES WANTS TO STAY - Talk of a rift with Mikel Arteta's coaching staff has persisted, but Gyokeres has publicly denied it. For now, he says he wants to fight for his place with the Gunners:



"I would like to stay. I feel good when I play. We’ve won most of our matches. I’ve been playing well lately and I feel in form right now. Communication with Arteta is good. It sometimes bothers me when people say I want to leave".

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HE COULD STILL LEAVE - Gyokeres will not want to give up easily. Above all, he will not want to walk away after just a year and a half from the €12.5 million net annual salary he receives in London. Even so, Arsenal are looking for an attacking reinforcement and are among the clubs interested in Endrick, who is also highly regarded by Milan and Roma in Italy.

MILAN AND JUVENTUS? AN OPPORTUNITY - If Arsenal sign the attacker Arteta has long requested, Gyokeres's situation could change. Rumours of a possible low-cost move to Juventus and Milan could resurface. Milan are looking for a striker to play alongside Goncalo Ramos, while Juventus want a first-choice No 9 instead of Woltemade and Kolo Muani, who have not convinced Spalletti in that role.

Any deal would have to be exceptionally favourable financially, at least until the end of the season. A loan with an option to buy could suit everyone. With only six months remaining, the €6 million in wages he would receive in London would also be affordable for the Italian clubs. Gyokeres would still need convincing to leave the Champions League and Premier League for a chance to start in competitions that currently offer less exposure, such as the Europa League and Serie A. It will be difficult, but not impossible. The winter transfer window has only just opened.